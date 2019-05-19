Avengers’ Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for Daenerys in Game of Thrones before Emilia Clarke

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones both have rather noticeably taken over the internet with major plot twists, intense action and drama while also bidding adieu to some of the key characters who have been there since the start.

However, there was a certain Avenger from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who was supposed to belong to the wintry world of Winterfell as the famous character of Khaleesi aka Daenerys Targaryen.

Elizabeth Olsen who essays the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch in Avengers revealed that she had initially auditioned for the role of Khaleesi in Game of Thrones, however it went quite horribly.

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that. It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had,” she stated.

Eventually it was Emilia Clarke who was chosen to essay the avatar of the mother of dragons and perhaps things worked out for Olsen just as well.