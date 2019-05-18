Pakistan weather forecast: 18 May 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD:
A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to effect different parts of the country during next 2 days.
Weather Forecast for Saturday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Multan, Lahore, D.G khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, While at isolated places in Kalat and Makran Divisions.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Noorpurthal 11, Kasur 10, Jehulm 08, Murree, Faislaabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Kot addu 06, Chakwal 03, Islamabad (City 02), Joharbad 02, M.B.Din, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khanewal 01, Bahawalpur (A/P, City 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 25, Bannu 23, Malamjabba 19, Saidusharif 18, Pattan 16, Dir (Upper 14,Lower 02),Kalam 11, Kakul 08, Drosh 07, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Kotli 16, Rawalakot 14 ,Muzaffarabad 10, Garidupatta 09, Balochistan: Khuzdar, Lasbella 02, , Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02 & Astore 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mirpurkhas 42°C, Mithi, Hayderabad & Tandojam 40°C.
