Pakistan weather forecast: 18 May 2019

ISLAMABAD:

A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to effect different parts of the country during next 2 days.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kalat, Makran divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Multan, Lahore, D.G khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, While at isolated places in Kalat and Makran Divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Noorpurthal 11, Kasur 10, Jehulm 08, Murree, Faislaabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Kot addu 06, Chakwal 03, Islamabad (City 02), Joharbad 02, M.B.Din, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khanewal 01, Bahawalpur (A/P, City 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 25, Bannu 23, Malamjabba 19, Saidusharif 18, Pattan 16, Dir (Upper 14,Lower 02),Kalam 11, Kakul 08, Drosh 07, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Kotli 16, Rawalakot 14 ,Muzaffarabad 10, Garidupatta 09, Balochistan: Khuzdar, Lasbella 02, , Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02 & Astore 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mirpurkhas 42°C, Mithi, Hayderabad & Tandojam 40°C.