Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday, 16 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to effect different parts of the country during next 2 to 3 days.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:



Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), Islamabad, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), Islamabad, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisiosns, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Kotli 26, Rawalakot 03, Garidupatta 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 15, Dir (Upper 10, Lower 07), Saidu Sharif 05, Bannu, D.I.Khan 04, Kakul 02, Peshawar 01, Punjab: Islamabad (ZP 14, Golra 04, Bokra, Saidpur, AP 03), Bhakkar 11, Narowal 10, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 04), Murree, Gujrat, Mangla 04, Lahore 02, Sialkot, Jhelum, Noorpurthal, Jhang, M.B.Din, Gujranwala 01, Balochistan: Kalat 06, Zhob 05, Khuzdar 02, Sindh: Larkana 04, Moenjodaro 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand 44°C, Mirpurkhas 42°C & Chhor 41°C.