Pakistan weather forecast:Tuesday, 14 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify on Wednesday.





Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Bannu, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh during day time. However, scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Makran divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weahter remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Murree 28, D.G Khan 14, Kasur 09, M.B Din 08, T.T Singh, Bahawalnagar 07, Hafizabad 05, Lahore, Sahiwal 04, Gujranwala 03, Sargodha, Sialkot 02, Narowal, Rawalpindi 01, Islamabad (Golra 01, Z.P Trace), Joharabad, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jhelum Trace, Khyber Paktunkhwa: Balakot 11, Malamjabba 10, Kakul 07, Pattan, Dir 06, Saidu Sharif 03, Kashmir: Gari Dupatta 06, Muzaffarabad 04, Rawalakot Trace, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Bagrote 01, Bunji, Chillas Trace, Balochistan: Lasbella 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana 45°C, Padidan, Moenjodaro 44°C.