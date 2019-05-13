Pakistan weather forecast: 13 May, Monday

close
Mon May 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 13, 2019
Mon, May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Bannu, D.I Khan, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rainoccurred in Bahawalpur city.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab:Bahawalpur 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sakrand 43°C, Bhakkar, Turbat, Mithi, & Shaheed Benazirabad 42°C.

