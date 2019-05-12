Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 12, May, 2019

Karachi:Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan, Sukkur divisions and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Bannu, D.I khan, Hazara, Sukkur divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Gujranwala, Faislabad, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, D.Ikhan, Zhob, Makran divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, However, dust-thunderstorm/drizzle occurred in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Quetta and Sukkur divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Paktunkhwa: Parachinar 18, Dir 06, Balakot 03, D.I khan 01,Gilgit-Baltistan:Bagrote13,Gilgit, Bunji, Astore 01, Punjab: D.G khan 06, Faislabad 03, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Khanpur 02, Layyah 01, Balochistan:Lasbella 04, Barkhan 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02 & Kotli 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dadu 45°C, Sakrand, Larkana 44°C, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Moen-jo-daro, Shaheed Benazirabad 43 °C.