Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 11-05-2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast for Saturday
Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time, according to Met Office on Saturday.
"Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir," said a statement issued by the Met Office.
