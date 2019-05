Pakistan weather forecast: Friday, 17 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to effect different parts of the country during next 2 days.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), Islamabad, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions), Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kalat, Makran divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Multan, D.G khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisiosns, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab:D.G khan 35, Khanewal 10, Khanpur 08, R.Y khan 05, T.T Singh, Multan 04, Bahawalpur (A/P, City 02), Murree, Jhang, Sahiwal 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 27, Turbat 08, Panjgur 06, Quetta 04, Zhob, Barkhan 03,Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba, Dir 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01, Sindh: Sakrand 06, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Padidan, Larkana 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis, Astore and Bunji 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mirpurkhas 42°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 40°C & Mithi 39°C.