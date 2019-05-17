close
Fri May 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan hails David Letterman after appearing on his show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on American comedian and TV host David Letterman's show.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter sharing the photo of him with the host, and thanked David Letterman for his generosity.

Shah Rukh Khan heads to New York to appear on David Letterman's show

Turning to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his travel plans announcing that is he off to New York City to be seated in front of David Letterman on his late night show titled 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman'.

“No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan. Thanks for your generosity.”

Khan went on to say “Had too much fun being interviewed not because it was about me but because u (David Letterman) were kind enough to make me feel I can be me.”

The Bollywood King said “Your (David) are an inspiration sir.”

The show has previously hosted numerous luminaries from around the world including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld.

