Shah Rukh Khan hails David Letterman after appearing on his show

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared on American comedian and TV host David Letterman's show.



Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter sharing the photo of him with the host, and thanked David Letterman for his generosity.

“No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan. Thanks for your generosity.”

Khan went on to say “Had too much fun being interviewed not because it was about me but because u (David Letterman) were kind enough to make me feel I can be me.”

The Bollywood King said “Your (David) are an inspiration sir.”

The show has previously hosted numerous luminaries from around the world including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld.