Shah Rukh Khan heads to New York to appear on David Letterman's show

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is easily known as one of the most recognized faces of India across the world and now the megastar is getting ready to feature on the David Letterman show.

Turning to Twitter, the Zero actor revealed his travel plans announcing that is he off to New York City to be seated in front of David Letterman on his late night show titled 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman'.

"Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling,” he tweeted.

As this marks the first time an Indian will be appearing on the show, fans are ecstatic to see their pin up represent them on an international scale.

The show has previously hosted numerous luminaries from around the world including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld.