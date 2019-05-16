Film based on Christchurch massacre ‘Hello Brother’ announced at Cannes

Movie based on New Zealand mosque massacre named 'Hello Brother' was announced by an Egyptian producer Moez Masoud at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Moez Masoud told Variety magazine that his team was currently in New Zealand to meet the survivors of the families who lost their loved ones in that heinous massacre of Christchurch.

He further added: “The story that Hello Brother will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process so that we might all better understand each other, and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the title of the movie Hello Brother’ is based on the words said by and elderly man who welcomed the gunman with the greeting 'Hello Brother' while he was entering the mosque and killed him.

The Christchurch-based Muslim association said that it had not been approached about the plans to make any film like this.

“We have not had any proposal such as this presented to us nor have we agreed to it."

The organization wrote on its Facebook page: “We cannot stop such projects going ahead if filmmakers choose to embark on them, but the Muslim Association of Canterbury regards the dignity and privacy of our community and the dignity of those whose lives were taken as paramount."

Christchurch mosque attacks took place on March 15 which left 50 people dead by a white supremacist in a brutal act.