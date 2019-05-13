Aditya Seal irked by Avengers: Endgame being preferred over SOTY 2

Indian actor Aditya Seal has left a lot of fans baffled after he not just compared his latest venture Student of the Year 2 with the global blockbuster hit film Avengers: Endgame, but also expressed displeasure over the latter’s success.

During an interview, the Namaste England actor was asked about SOTY 2 and its unrealistic portrayal to which he stated that movie buffs will believe in superheroes but would see as a school as the one in his film as ‘unrealistic.’

“That is exactly the section of society who will watch Avengers and love it and believe that superheroes exist, but they will give us flak for it,” he stated.

“This is a fantasy. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, ‘Oh, I wish I was a part of this!’ When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them,” he added.

On the other hand, fans have defended the latest Marvel hit, condemning Seal’s statement as one user puts it: “Aditya seal is apparently annoyed that people find #endgame realistic but not #soty2 One film showed how even superheroes can be mortal and have their share of failures and insecurities, other franchise sets unrealistic expectations of college life. That’s that.”



