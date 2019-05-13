Watch: Liverpool fans cheer as Mo Salah’s daughter scores goal

Makka Salah, Liverpool forward Mo Salah’s daughter, delighted the dejected fans when she scored the goal in front of the full house and received applause.



Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday, holding their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton to hold off a charging Liverpool after a nailbiting campaign.

Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot award with teammate Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they all scored 22 goals.

During the award ceremony, Makka Salah dribbled a ball down the field in front of the Kop at Anfield, put the ball into the net and received a big roar from the fans.

Holding his award, Mo Salah too was smiling to see her daughter delighting the Reds.