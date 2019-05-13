Hira Mani thinks 'men are smarter than women'

KARACHI: Pakistan charming TV artist Hira Mani, during a game show on a private TV channel, has said: "I think we should listen to the men. They are smarter than us."

It happened when the actress made series of wrong guesses during a game show as her luck did not support her at that time. Referring her fellow contestant, after she failed to guest correctly, Hira said: "I think we should listen to the men. They are smarter than us. I think we should go with his decision," adding, "a woman can sometimes make bad decisions."

Taking no time to intercept, the host of the show immediately came in support of the women and said: "That is not the case. Our country's women are smarter than men," adding: "My wife has always made the best decisions."

A few moments later, another female contestant achieved her task successfully and responded as saying : "See, women are smart."

Undoubtedly, intelligence is not based on gender at all as the most of the women and men have achieved the excellence in the field they adopt. And of course in the game, the talent wins, not the gender.

And surely, Hira Mani, who herself represents the most valued segment of the society as a woman, might not have made the comments to degrade her own gender during a game she was playing. but unfortunately some of the critics, started trolling the talented TV star who is wife of an apt actor and host Mani.



