Mon May 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 13, 2019

Hira Mani thinks 'men are smarter than women'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 13, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan charming TV artist Hira Mani, during a game show on a private TV channel, has said: "I think we should listen to the men. They are smarter than us."

It happened when the actress made series of wrong guesses during a game show as her luck did not support her at that time. Referring her fellow contestant, after she failed to guest correctly, Hira said: "I think we should listen to the men. They are smarter than us. I think we should go with his decision," adding, "a woman can sometimes make bad decisions."

Taking no time to intercept, the host of the show immediately came in support of the women and said: "That is not the case. Our country's women are smarter than men," adding: "My wife has always made the best decisions."

A few moments later, another  female contestant achieved her task successfully and  responded as saying  : "See, women are smart."

Undoubtedly, intelligence is not  based on gender at all as the most of the women and men have achieved the excellence  in the  field they adopt.  And of course in the game, the talent wins, not the gender.

And surely,   Hira Mani, who herself  represents the  most valued segment of the society as  a woman, might not  have made the comments to degrade her own gender during a game she was playing. but unfortunately some of the critics, started trolling the talented TV star  who is   wife of an apt actor and host Mani.


