Priyanka Chopra dedicates Mother's Day to her 'two mothers'

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Mother’s Day in a special manner this year as she pays tribute to not just her mother Madhu Chopra but also her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas in a heartwarming post.

Turning to Instagram, the Quantico star shared a special appreciation post for her two motherly figures for holding a significant position in her life, with videos alongside her mother as well as mother-in-law.

This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas . No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay,” read her caption.

On the work front, the actor will be heading back to India soon for the shoot of a song titled ‘Fun Number’ for her upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink’.

