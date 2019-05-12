Priyanka Chopra dedicates Mother's Day to her 'two mothers'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Mother’s Day in a special manner this year as she pays tribute to not just her mother Madhu Chopra but also her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas in a heartwarming post.
Turning to Instagram, the Quantico star shared a special appreciation post for her two motherly figures for holding a significant position in her life, with videos alongside her mother as well as mother-in-law.
This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas . No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay,” read her caption.
On the work front, the actor will be heading back to India soon for the shoot of a song titled ‘Fun Number’ for her upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink’.
