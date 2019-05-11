Here's when Priyanka Chopra will have a baby with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fans are eagerly awaiting the news of their favourite celebrity couple welcoming their kid soon and it seems like the thought crosses the duo's minds too.



Revealing about her plans of starting a family in a recent interview, the 'Quantico' starlet opened about having a baby with hubby Nick Jonas.

She said that she has been wanting this to happen from a long time and it will happen according to God's will.

Earlier on a chat show even Nick had expressed his wish of becoming a father soon so that he can share things that he has learnt from his experience with his kid.

The couple that tied the knot at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Indian city Jodhpur last December always manages to steal the limelight in some way or another.

Recently Nick and Priyanka's extravagant outing at the Met Gala made heads turn as they stepped out on the prestigious pink carpet in an eerie attire.

The two have never shied away from expressing love for each other and are often seen indulging in some serious PDA every now and then making the internet world swoon over their relationship.

On the professional front, Pee Cee will next be seen in Shonali Bose' The Sky is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film is slated to release on October 11.