Fri May 10, 2019
World

AFP
May 11, 2019

Four dead, 29 injured in Colombian factory explosion

World

AFP
Sat, May 11, 2019

BOGOTA: Four people died and 29 were injured, including 17 children, following an explosion at a factory where gunpowder is handled in Colombia´s capital Bogota on Friday, authorities said.

"There are four people without vital signs," a fire brigade source told AFP.

The explosion happened at midday in a factory that produces wicks for a local Andean game called tejo or turmeque, in which metal discs are thrown at targets that contain gunpowder and explode on impact.

"The causes of the accident are being investigated," the fire service source said.

