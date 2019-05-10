Indian jets intercept Georgian cargo plane flying from Karachi

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force fighter jets forced a Georgian cargo plane flying from Karachi to New Delhi to land in the northern city of Jaipur on Friday after it allegedly violated Indian airspace.

The An-12 aircraft was intercepted by two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets after it deviated from its scheduled flight path, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"The aircraft did not follow the authorised Air Traffic Services route and was not responding to radio calls from Indian controlling agencies," the IAF said in a statement.

"The aircraft was shadowed and forced to land at Jaipur for necessary investigation."

Hundreds of commercial and cargo flights have been affected by the recent tension between India and Pakistan.

Restrictions over Pakistani airspace have forced international airlines including those from India to take costly and lengthy detours.