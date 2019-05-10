Hrithik avoids 'personal trauma, mental violence' by delaying 'Super 30'

MUMBAI: Bollywood dancing boss Hrithik Roshan Thursday announced that he has requested the producers to issue new release date for his upcoming film Super 30 to avoid a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s 'Mental Hai Kya'.

Hrithik Roshan said that he wants to save himself ‘from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause’.

In his Twitter post the actor wrote, "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film Super 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause."

Producer Ekta Kapoor had previously moved the release date of her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, to July 26, where it would have directly clashed with Hrithik’s Super 30. Ekta had said in her statement that the decision had been taken through mutual understanding between the producers of both films. Mental Hai Kya was earlier slated for a June 21 release.



Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel launched a scathing attack on Hrithik Roshan, alleging Hrithik Roshan of trying to malign Kangana's reputation with negative PR. She added, "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field."

Rangoli had implied that Hrithik Roshan is attempting to spin the story of his film Super 30 clashing against Kangana’s upcoming release, Mental Hai Kya in his favour, and has taunted him in a tweet as 'Jadoo'.



Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor, producer of "Mental Hai Kya" in her tweet urged fans to not resort to any ugliness, saying that the decision to move Mental Hai Kya’s release date was hers alone, but had noticed that 'ugly underground tweets had begun'.

