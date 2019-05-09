Deepika believes Ranveer Singh would do 100% justice to Met Gala 2019 theme

Bollywood megastar Ranveeer Singh’s quirky and eccentric fashion sense is no stranger to fans and fashion critics all around but when his superstar wife Deepika Padukone walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala 2019, fans couldn’t help but wonder how the Gully Boy actor could have rocked the event better.

It now looks like the 33-year-old starlet is completely onboard with the idea that her husband would have been the perfect candidate to take on the Gala’s theme this year: ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’

The Tamasha star in a behind-the-screens footage by Vogue was spotted as saying: “He has this crazy sense of dressing and I think he would be actually a perfect fit for the theme. I think he is one person who will 100% do justice to the theme but I am the one representing him.”