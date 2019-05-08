Meghan Markle, Prince Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially given a glimpse of the newborn royal baby to the world in an official photo released.

The couple held their newborn son in their hands at the St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, giving a glimpse after much anticipation, while Meghan expressed her feelings towards the world of embracing motherhood to a small press pool of one reporter, one photographer and the duo’s own private photographer and household press officer photographer.

It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy,” she stated.

Speaking about her newborn, only two-days old, Meghan stated: “He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm,” while Harry added: “I don't know who he gets that from."

While the name of the baby, seventh in line to the throne, has not been given a name as of yet, this marks the first time a mixed-race child has been born to a senior member of the royal family after centuries.