Brad Pitt responds to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors and fans are confused

After continuously making headlines and sparking rumors of getting back together with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt has finally addressed the buzz and we are a little confused.

While this marks the first time the Fight Club has addressed the rumor of getting back together with Aniston ever since he showed up at her fiftieth birthday party, reportedly with a pricey gift of the duo’s former house.

The actor was followed by a cameraman in Los Angeles towards his car and as per a report on Entertainment Online, the actor was asked whether there is something brewing between the former lovers but all he could say was: “Oh my god. All right, have a good one," before driving off his SUV.