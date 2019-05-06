Robert Downey Jr. behind Avengers: Endgame's two iconic dialogues

While Avengers: Endgame has left all Marvel fans hyped up and exhilarated, it looks like tow of its most iconic and famous lines delivered were the incorporation of Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man himself.

The original Avenger, Iron Man aka Tony Stark essayed by Robert Downey Jr. was given the liberty to pen down two simple yet revolutionary and crowd-favorite dialogues that made the film and left fans with a bitter sweet feeling in the film.

Of the two, one is the famous line delivered by Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter Morgan Stark who says “I love you 3000” before wishing good night to her father, as this had been exactly what Downey’s own children had been saying to him which has now made it to the blockbuster hit film, revealed the Russo Brothers.

On the other hand, the second dialogue delivered was right before Iron Man defeated Thanos by swiping in the six Infinity Stones from him and customizing his signature “I am inevitable” dialogue with “I am Iron Man,” right before he snaps his finger, upon discussions and recommendations by the editor Jeff.

Meanwhile, the film itself is breaking the record worldwide stands at whopping $1.2 billion within the first week of release.