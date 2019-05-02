Video of Indian woman asking men to rape girls who wear short dresses draws ire

DELHI: A viral video shared on social media showing a woman advocating for rape of girls who wear short dresses in a mall has garnered immense censure from the public and created an uproar in India.



The video shows a lady calling out a girl and passing derogatory comments about her dressing in a mall.

When the older lady started attacking a group of girls verbally for wearing short dresses, the girls confronted her and asked for an apology and started filming her to threaten her to post the video on social media.



The lady refused to apologise and kept on attacking them and asked the 'girl’s parents to control them.'

The video has received more than one millions views since 30 April.

Social media users have criticized the middle-aged lady for her conservative thoughts and questioned as if the minor girls aged between 4 to seven also get raped because of their short dresses?

One social media user wrote:

“3 year old raped! Was she returning late night? Was she wearing a short skirt? Was she in tight jeans?

If one law India should adapt from Saudi Arabia, that should be the way they punish rapists & drug peddlers.”

While on the other hand some male tweeters also condemned the act urging mothers to look upon the upbringing of their sons rather than looking at the dresses of girls, a user wrote:

“plz teach your sons that how to behave in the society don’t tell girls what they need to wear ,by the way we have cases where our daughters got raped in nappies

so plz...”

Meanwhile, later the girl who uploaded video shared a post in which she confirmed that the older lady has apologized for her words and behavior.



