Mikaal Zulfiqar lauds Pakistani celebs rooting for peace amidst India-Pakistan war hysteria

In light of the recent surging tensions between India and Pakistan, Mikaal Zulfiqar has expressed his disappointment over the reaction that came from celebrities across the border.

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, the 37-year-old Diyar-e-Dil actor revealed his take on the entire episode, stating that as an actor, neutrality should be maintained in order to sustain peaceful relations on both sides instead of fueling the hostility.

"I'd like to commend Pakistani actors here that despite facing propaganda, despite facing bans, despite being misused to some extent in India they have always extended a hand of friendship and tried to bridge the gap,” he stated.

During the interview, he also commended Akshay Kumar for an old video that had sprung up saying: “I'd like to actually credit Akshay Kumar here whom I've worked with, who's a brilliant actor, who actually really cooled down the situation. I don't know if it (his video) was related to this incident but it was relevant and what he had to say was what I would have hoped to have heard from the Indian side."

During the rising strains between the two countries, several Bollywood bigwigs including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who had voiced out their support for the Indian army all the while celebrities in Pakistan had been preaching for peace in the region.