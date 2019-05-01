Donkey King has a special message for Labour Day

The crowd-favorite Donkey King from Pakistan’s highest grossing animated film, has a special message for his fans and followers specifically on Labor Day as he takes on a sarcastic tone reminding people that the real meaning behind the day gets forgotten quite easily.



In the video message released by the acclaimed character, he is seen wishing all hard workers of the country on Labor Day urging them to celebrate it by taking the day off and relaxing at home.

The message comes in a sarcastic tone as it suggests that the day is annually celebrated by the working and the ruling class by merely declaring a public holiday instead of working towards something significant that would be constructive for the diligent labor force of Pakistan.

The famous animated character that had taken silver screens in Pakistan by storm after its release in 2018, garnering adoration and support from a number of people from all ages as he presented significant and weighty underlying messages behind his humor and wit.