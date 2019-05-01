What happens after Avengers: Endgame as Marvel enters Phase 4?

With the journey that began back in 2008 coming to a close with the release of Avengers: Endgame, all fans are left wondering what is to come for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) now after three phases and 22 films.



With the final film marking a conclusion for several significant and loved characters, it has been predicted that any Avengers films in the future will be poles apart from what we have witnessed across 11 years. The fourth phase of films from the MCU will feature Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy who are all confirmed to have their sequels released in the imminent future. And while a Black Panther film is also reportedly in the works, the buzz suggests that it will be a prequel after what rolled out in Endgame.





On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is said to feature Gamora once again with the assistance of time travel, after she fell prey to Thanos’ snap in Endgame. Moreover, with Thor jumping on board the Guardians’ gang, it is much likely that Marvel fans get t witness him once again as Thor 4 seems highly unlikely. That being said, it is expected that New Asgard’s story could be heading to through new routes as Thompson's Valkyrie takes charge as its new ruler.

The Eternals is another upcoming Marvel movie that features Hollywood’s finest Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie.

Created by ancient cosmic race Celestials, the Eternals are millions of years old with one of them getting introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Peter Quill’s father, Ego while comics have suggested that the Eternals have also come face to face with Asgardians including Thor.

Furthermore, Marvel’s first teen Muslim superheroine Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan is also in the works as well as a movie about Cindy Moon, Korean-American classmate of Peter parker who gets bitten by a radioactive spider along with him and had also been introduced in Spiderman: Homecoming.



