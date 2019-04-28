Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke strolls New York disguised as Jon Snow

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clark has been striding through New York City giving fans a surprise as she was disguised behind the get-up of Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington.



The actor who essays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO hit series was spotted in a video she posted on her Instagram, strolling through the Big Apple asking fans if they would be interested in watching the final episode of GoT’s final season with Emilia but sadly the unwary lady answered: “I'm a walking dead fan."

"Christ, I'll tell you how it ends you could put it on the Internet?" Emilia replies but to no avail.

She was also spotted leaving a souvenir store with a shirt saying: ‘I love Dany’ while telling her fans about the opportunity of watching he final episode with the star herself.

“Oh yeah, I am kit Harington without the (any) abs. Maybe I’ll wear this outfit when I host your Game of Thrones finale party! Maybe I’ll let you wear the beard!! That’s right—you and three friends could come hang with me in London, take lots of fun photos, ask me all your burning GoT questions (yes I kept the dragons, no kit didn’t keep his hair) and enjoy a private screening of the final episode,” she captioned the video.







