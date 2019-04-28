PM Imran says CPEC has transformed into strategic partnership between Pakistan, China

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has transformed into a strategic partnership between the two countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan said stressing the need to explore more areas of cooperation.

Addressing Pakistan and China Investment Forum in Beijing on Sunday, he said CPEC that was considered a network of roads and a few power projects has now blossomed into various areas of cooperation today.

He said a new area of that cooperation is agriculture that is backbone of Pakistan.

The premier said Chinese help in seed development and agriculture development will help increase Pakistan's agricultural productivity manifold.

" It will also increase growth trajectory in order to improve the lifestyle of our people," said he.

Imran Khan said in his meeting with Chinese President and Premier, the issue of Chinese assistance in Science and Technology to Pakistan also came into discussion.

He said "we want to learn from Chinese expertise in information technology and other areas".

Imran Khan said the concern among all the participating countries at Belt and Road Forum about climate change and how to mitigate its adverse impacts.

He said Pakistan is among one of the countries that have taken revolutionary steps to survive in the environment of climate change.

"Pakistan planted one billion trees to make the areas greener and to control the effects of changing climate," he said.

The prime minister said peace in Afghanistan will help increase connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia and wider region.

"We are now engaged in helping the peace process in Afghanistan".

Imran Khan said there is a prospect of peace in Afghanistan after many years and Pakistan is playing its part in bringing Taliban and Afghan government representatives to sit together to resolve this decades old conflict.

Talking about Indian, he said Pakistan wants to build a civilized relationship with New Delhi . "And there is a possibility that if we can resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue things can improve.

Prime minister invited Chinese businesspersons to visit Pakistan and explore the investment opportunities in various sectors.



