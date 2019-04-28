Eman Suleman vs Iman Ali: LSA 2019 row intensifies

Amidst the Lux Style Awards row, it now looks like the two rival groups have two namesakes representing each with their completely conflicting views as model Eman Suleman has become the flagbearer of the boycott while Iman Ali, who is also a model, has been vocal against the insiders standing against the award show.



With Ali terming the boycott as ‘childish’ and calling people out for jumping to conclusions, singer Meesha Shafi has stepped in subtly making a snide remark at the model by singing praises of Suleman instead.

“There’s a new Eman in town. And she’s not just beautiful from the outside. The substance she holds within is absolutely stunning. She’s not a mere star. She’s a meteor. So so much better than the last one,” tweeted Meesha along with a picture of Suleman.





Earlier, the Bol actor had issued a statement attacking the celebrities stepping out of the award show: “Our sense of entitlement to quickly judge anyone and jump to conclusions is worrisome, specially in this age of social media. Fame and respect should be earned with hard work in time, not by childish walk outs and social media posts playing judge, jury and executioner.”





Responding to Ali’s statement, Suleman had dropped a comment underneath saying: “Why did you delete our comment.

Like I said before, we’ve worked very hard and it saddens me to see that you, denigrate our efforts. What about the victims who have suffered at the hands of perpetrators in this industry, and other work places; they never got the chance to work hard and achieve what they could, instead the victims ostracised.”



