Chef Fatima Ali gets honoured with James Beard Media away posthumously

The late Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali who took the world by storm through her emotional and heart wrenching story of battling cancer and pursuing her dreams has been honoured with the James Beard Media Award posthumously.



The Top Chef contestant who breathed her last, earlier this year in January was given the James Beard Award for the essay she published in 2018 for Bon Appetite magazine that narrated her story of suffering with terminal cancer and how she was aiming to live during her numbered days.

The award ceremony that will officially honour her with the award will be on May 6, 2019.

Fatima was diagnosed with a rare type of bone and soft tissue cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma in 2017 and after being declared cancer free in 2017, the late chef was diagnosed again in February 2018 and was later told that her days were numbered.