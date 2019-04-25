PM Imran says China is Pakistan’s closest friend and ‘iron brother’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he began his visit to China today with the resolve to take All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to newer heights.



PM Imran Thursday departed for China on four-day visit, mainly to attend Second Belt and Road Forum in what he said would be ‘instrumental in further expanding the scope and depth of our bilateral ties.’

Visiting at the invitation of President Xi Jinping from April 25 to 28, the prime minister will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the Forum on April 26.

“I begin my visit to China today with the resolve to take our All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to newer heights,” he said in a statement prior to his departure along with his delegation.



‘China is our closest friend and “iron brother”. I look forward to meet my good friends President Xi and Premier Li for an in-depth exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.

Imran further says “It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that Pakistan-China bilateral ties are not only based on convergence of interests but are rooted in common experiences of past and high level of mutual trust and understanding.

This friendship is ingrained in the hearts and minds of our people. It would remain unaffected by any regional and international developments.

“I want to thank China for its strong and unequivocal support to Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to standby China on all issues of its core interest.”

“I strongly endorse China’s vision of a peaceful world based on win-win cooperation and community of shared destiny and a new model of development envisioned in President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of BRI. CPEC will remain the top priority of my government, Khan said.

In phase II of CPEC we are jointly focusing on socio-economic development; job creation; livelihood projects and accelerating cooperation in agriculture and industrial cooperation including Special Economic Zones. “I am strongly committed to further strengthen Pakistan-China relationship. I am confident that my visit will be instrumental in further expanding the scope and depth of our bilateral ties.”