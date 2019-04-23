China welcomes PM Imran Khan's 'Belt and Road Forum' attendance

BEIJING: China Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance in the second Belt and Road Forum scheduled for April 25-27 and termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as highly demonstrative project and set a good example for other projects under Belt and Road Initiative.



“We welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing.

He remarked that with concerted efforts of both China and Pakistan, the CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative has delivered many tangible benefits to the people of two countries with concrete outcomes.

“We have every confidence to work with Pakistan to promote greater progress in this project to deliver greater benefits to our people,” he added.

The spokesperson observed that the CPEC was a highly demonstrative project and it set a good example for other projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of Chinese President, Xi Jinping, is scheduled to participate in the second edition of Belt and Road Forum.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising federal ministers and other senior officials.

On the first day of the forum, he will attend the inaugural session of the forum and deliver a keynote speech at the plenary meeting of high-level dialogue.

He will also attend the state banquet to be hosted by President Xi Jinping in the honour of world leaders attending the BRF.

The prime minister along with other world leaders will attend the leaders’ roundtable sessions on the second day of the forum.

He will also hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to further promote bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed in to further promote cooperation between the two countries under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework during the visit.

The prime minister is also expected to meet world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

After the forum, the prime minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of international horticultural expo to be held in the Yanqing district where Pakistan has set up a pavilion at the Asian Gardens to showcase its newest horticulture achievements and promote tourism.

The forum will include a series of events, such as leaders'' round table, high-level meeting, thematic forum, CEO conference, under the theme of Belt and Road cooperation shaping a brighter shared future.

There will also be more side events, including 12 thematic forums focusing on practical cooperation and for the first time a conference organized specifically for the business community.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including nearly 40 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin; Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have confirmed participation in the second Belt and Road Forum.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has gained active response and participation since it was announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013; more than 150 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation agreements with China.