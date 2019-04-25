Arjun Kapoor finally addresses talk of his marriage to Malaika Arora

With Bollywood buffs crossing their fingers and anticipating their favorite star Arjun Kapoor tie the knot to Malaika Arora, it looks like they will have to hold their horses for a while longer as the actor has finally spoken about his rumored summer wedding.

In an interview with DNA India, the 2 States actor was asked about the much hyped news of him finally exchanging garlands with Malaika Aroa in June and turns out, the actor is in no rush to settle down just yet.

“I’m 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I’m in no hurry to get married,” he said dismissing the rumors.

When asked about the circulating news of his wedding, Arjun stated: “You tell me! The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point.”

“Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don’t like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don’t have anything against anyone,” he added further.