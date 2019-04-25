Salman Khan in trouble for snatching man's phone and misbehaving

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan seems to be getting tangled in controversies quite often and it appears that the actor is under fire yet again after he was spotted misbehaving with a man trying to film him.

As per the latest reports, the Bharat actor had a complaint filed against him at Mumbai’s DN Nagar Police Station on Wednesday evening after he misbehaved with a man riding on a cycle trying to make a video of him.

The complainant accused the actor of snatching his phone as he was filming him, while on the other hand, Khan’s bodyguard also filed a cross-complaint saying the man had been following the actor and was making a video without his consent.

On the contrary, the complainant urged that he had sought permission from the actor’s bodyguard before making the video.