Hadiqa Kiani claps back at trolls calling her 'aunty'

Pakistan’s famed singer Hadiqa Kiani has clapped back at trolls who have been hurling ageist comments her way on her social media by urging people to put an end to women hating other women.

The singer turned to her Instagram addressing the comment from one of the women who stated: “Aunty ab tumhari Allah Allah karne ki age hai,” censoring her name to protect her name from getting bullied.

“Very unfortunate that the ageist hater comments always come from girls. I've blocked out her name because I don't want anyone bullied but we have to do a better job raising our daughters to love themselves and other women," she stated.

"Heads up ladies, you're all going to age, you're all going to gain a few pounds or lose a few pounds, get a few wrinkles and despite your success and independence, society will try to judge you and tell you to conform to their standards. But at least as women, we can't limit one another any longer," she adds.

Moreover, she goes on to address the widely-popular ageist notion prevalent in society of a women limiting herself to her house after hitting a certain age: “The idea that you're supposed to just die and get locked in a house after age 35 as a woman in this country needs to end. If Allah gives me the energy, strength and motivation to be this active when I'm 55, 65 or 75 and if I want to be this active, then I will."

“And as far as the “Allah Allah kerne ka waqt hau” comment…you should be thinking of Allah at every age,” she concluded.