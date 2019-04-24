Fatima Sana Shaikh says Khans on her wishlist

MUMBAI: The Bollywood's young and emerging star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who began her career with superstar Aamir Khan, has managed to bag her next with Saif Ali Khan.

The actress feels proud to have an opportunity to star against khans as they are on her wish list. Fatima will now be seen opposite Saif in Bhoot Police — a horror comedy.

The actress was quoted as saying, "I think it was meant to occur and the God is by my side. Yes, I have got the film and I am just excited about it. I have a wishlist to work with all the Khans and with each passing day, I am ticking it. It just feels great."



In past, She had said: "Khans are the last superstars in Bollywood."

Fatima Sana Shaikh rose to fame after playing Aamir Khan's daughter in Dangal, later she worked with Aamir in Thugs Of Hindostan as well, which tanked at the box office.



Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kripalani, will also be Fatima’s first foray into the horror territory. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s film with Rajkummar Rao.





