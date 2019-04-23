Pakistan hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Eid either: Mufti strikes back at Modi

President of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday retorted to Narendra Modi’s statements urging him to avoid jingoistic remarks against Pakistan.

The former chief minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) turned to Twitter to state that if the Indian prime minister has not kept his nuclear bomb for Diwali then neither has Pakistan save theirs for Eid.

“If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this,” she stated.

Last week, Modi questioned if India had kept their nuclear bomb for Diwali after claiming that New Delhi has stopped its policy of getting alarmed by intimidations from across the border.

“What do we have then? Have we kept our nuclear bomb for Diwali,” he had stated.