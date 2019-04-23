Atif Aslam breaks silence over T-Series deleting his songs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has come forth opening up about T-Series deleting and restoring his songs back again on YouTube.
A recent interview with the vocalist revealed:
"It happens. I don’t know. I think I’m really loved over there (India) by fans. Border-ban has appeared often but I personally don’t know the reason for this – why I was taken off and was back on YouTube. The fan following in Pakistan and India is huge, which is perhaps gauged by the numbers. I feel it is the response of the fans.”
He further stated: “Trolling is not something new - I had to face it 15 years ago when I began my career."
Following the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir, T-Series under extremists' pressure in India removed all songs of Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, but later restored them back on huge public demand.
