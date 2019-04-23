Atif Aslam breaks silence over T-Series deleting his songs

Acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has come forth opening up about T-Series deleting and restoring his songs back again on YouTube.



A recent interview with the vocalist revealed:

"It happens. I don’t know. I think I’m really loved over there (India) by fans. Border-ban has appeared often but I personally don’t know the reason for this – why I was taken off and was back on YouTube. The fan following in Pakistan and India is huge, which is perhaps gauged by the numbers. I feel it is the response of the fans.”

He further stated: “Trolling is not something new - I had to face it 15 years ago when I began my career."

Following the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir, T-Series under extremists' pressure in India removed all songs of Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, but later restored them back on huge public demand.