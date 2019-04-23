Umera Ahmed’s ‘Alif’ ready to hit shelves on April 25

Pakistan’s renowned and famous novel and screen writer Umera Ahmed’s highly anticipated upcoming novel ‘Alif’ is all set to marks its nationwide release.

According to a statement release, the novel by the famed writer is set in two different countries with half set in Turkey and the other half unfolding in Pakistan.

The story of encircles a hardworking and diligent filmmaker named Momin, who is shown to be tangled between his spirituality and the glamourous life that he leads.

The novel comes packed full of sentiments and love which surrounds family values and depicts the love of a dervish in the novel.

On the other hand, the story is also getting adapted into a drama to be released soon, directed by Haseeb Hassan, starring Hamza Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Sajal Ali in pivotal roles.

So if anyone can’t contain their excitement enough about the release of the drama then they can get their hands on the novel which is hitting shelves on April 25, 2019.

The 42-year-old writer has become a recognized figure in the country’s literary circles as she has received various accolades in the field of writing including the ‘best writer’ award at the Lux Style Awards.

Umera’s early masterpieces of writing includes ‘Baaghi’, ’Ishq Main aur Kafir’, and ‘Daraar’ which have been adapted into numerous drama serials by major production houses of Pakistan.