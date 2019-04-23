Generation, Saima Bargfrede are the latest to turn down their LSA nominations

The controversy encircling the Lux Style Awards this year is nowhere close to coming to an end as more prominent icons from the fashion and entertainment industry have joined the list of insiders boycotting the show in solidarity with the survivors of sexual harassment.

The list of nominees that had garnered much contention after getting released last month is now also facing the boycott of eminent fashion labels like Generation as well as makeup guru Saima Bargfrede.

The famed clothing brand Generation announced on their social media their decision to boycott the award show saying: “GENERATION will not attend this year’s Lux Style Awards where the brand has been nominated for Achievement in Fashion Design (pret), due to the inclusion of a nominee that has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.”

"The two brands stand with women who face and fight toxic misogyny, sexism and sexual harassment in multiple ways in pursuance of their dreams and indeed in their daily lives. The two entities have been nominated for awards in different categories and believe that by accepting any nomination or award and participating in LSA 2019 would be doing a disservice to the cause of women's empowerment and the urgent need to address the menace of sexual harassment,” it went on to say.

"This decision has been made after serious deliberation and as both bodies do not hold anything against those who choose to attend the LSA this year, or bear any personal ill will towards anyone associated with the awards,” it added.

