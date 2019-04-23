close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

How campaign against polio vaccine was triggered in Peshawar through fake videos

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Fake videos that triggered the campaign against polio vaccine.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday kicked off a three-day anti-polio drive   which was going smoothly through out the province but all of a sudden some  unscrupulous elements launched a malicious campaign against the vaccine, instigating the sentiments of the locals through fake videos to lure support against the drive.

During the campaign thousands of polio workers were supposed to visit schools and madrassas to administer the oral polio vaccine to children between five to 10 years of age. But it took an interesting turn when some children of a private school in Peshawar's Madina Colony were brought to the Maulvi Jee Hospital on the GT Road with complaints of diarrhea, nausea and headache.

 The news spread like wildfire in Peshawar and panicked parents started rushing their children to hospitals. Even  the  violent protesters set on fire a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the Mashokhel village.

But it was  exposed as an scripted drama  and proved  farce later as Babar Atta, Focal Person to PM Imran Khan on Polio Eradication, shared  the  videos about the incident. In one video, a person is asking the children, apparently in sound health, sitting in a pick-up that they should act as if they are ill and that they are being shifted to the hospital.

In another video, shared by the same official on social media, a person can be seen  wailing that if they don’t get their children  vaccinated police arrest them and if they  do  they fall ill. And in the same vein, the man instructs the boys dressed in school uniform to lie on the hospital bed and pretend to be unconscious. The kids, then, acted promptly as per the instructions given by the person.

Later, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary also termed the whole  episode a drama against the polio vaccination drive.

The main suspect, instructing the children in the video, was later identified as Nazar  and  apprehended by the law enforcers as the fake  and failed  attempt   to malign the campaign came to an end as a result of quick  response from  the government.

Latest News

More From Pakistan