World renowned artist Moin Akhtar’s eighth death anniversary today

KARACHI: The eighth death anniversary of world renowned comedy legend Moin Akhtar is being observed on Monday (April 22).

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and various showbiz, social and cultural personalities paid rich tributes to the late multi-talented artist.



Moin Akhtar was a stage artist of comedy and mimicry, who was later developed as an anchor/host and actor. He worked in a number of stage shows, television programmes and acted in TV dramas and films. He had millions of fans in the country and around the world, who were attracted by his humorist style, comic sketches, witty dialogues and art of impersonation of famous and ordinary people.

He was multi-talented artist with a beautiful voice and command over various languages. Moin Akhtar had a way with words and combined with his vast experience he was also able to write, direct and produce numerous shows which rose to fame.

His career spanned more than 45 years, from childhood in the Radio Pakistan era to the period of modern film making.

Recognized by fellow actors, actresses, hosts, directors and producers as one of the most influential figures of all time in the history of Pakistani showbiz industry, Moin Akhtar died on April 22, 2011, after suffering from a heart attack, at the age of 61 years.