Mehwish Hayat condemns terrorism in Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her performance, has condemned terrorism in Sri Lanka that claimed over 250 lives.



Mehwish took to Twitter saying “We in Pakistan have been the victims of terrorism for many years and understand the suffering of the SriLankan people.”

She went on to say “To attack innocent worshippers at prayer is beyond despicable.”



Mehwish Hayat added that the bloodshed in Sri Lanka joins a long list of atrocities we’ve been witnessing. When will this madness end?, she questioned.

At least 290 are now known to have died in a series of bomb blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, in the worst violence to hit the island since its devastating civil war ended a decade ago.

Eight apparently co-ordinated explosions targeted Easter worshippers and high end hotels popular with international guests.