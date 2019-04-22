Sonali Bendre spotted at Mumbai airport rocking short hair, pictures go viral

Veteran Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been a fighter ever since she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, serving everyone around major inspiration.



Exhibiting undying valour and strength while battling high grade cancer, the 'Sarfarosh' starlet has never backed down.

On Monday, she was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport rocking a casual attire and her usual cropped hair.

Sonali looked radiant in an all-white ensemble as she was making her way at the airport.

Sonali, who was seeking treatment for the disease in New York, had returned to India in December.

A few weeks ago, Sonali Bendre also shot for an episode of BFFs with Vogue with her besties Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. The show is being hosted by Neha Dhupia.

The actress also appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India and shared it on her Twitter page with the caption: "There’s no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I’ve learnt is to never let it hold me back. I‘d rather dress up and show up! That’s how I would describe my shoot for the @bazaarindia cover."

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar India Sonali had opened about her struggle against cancer.

The actress shared that when the PET scan had shown that cancer had spread all over her abdomen, she and her family were shattered.

She added however that when she was diagnosed she never thought of death.