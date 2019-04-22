Iqra Aziz showers love on mother in endearing Instagram post

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been creating waves since her drama serials have topped the charts and raked in huge ratings, has in a heartfelt Instagram post showered immense love and respect on her mother Aasiya Aziz.

Admiring her mother for raising confident, independent daughters by not bowing down to societal pressures and norms, Iqra posted her favourite picture of her mom with an endearing caption.

She wrote:

"I couldn’t help post this beautiful picture of my special one♥️"

"Everyone believes that their mom is the world's best mother and I'm the same. But you are my ideal, Ammi, and whatever I am today, I owe to you and your upbringing."

She further added, "I'm so grateful that you broke this world's silly rules and raised your daughters to be hardworking and strong and taught us that we can't achieve anything in this world without hard work."



The post also saw veteran actor Shaan Shahid commenting on it as he praised Iqra's mother.

"Strong women make strong daughters .. my respects to a supportive and strong mother," Shaan wrote.



Iqra has worked in numerous blockbuster drama serials like 'Suno Chanda' and 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi' and displayed exceptional prowess and flair in her shows.