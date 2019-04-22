Swara Bhaskar apologises to Muslims in India

Renowned Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar in her social media post has apologized to the Muslims of India for the offensive bigotry they are facing during elections.



The ‘Veere di Wedding’ starlet always manages to be in the midst of controversies when it comes to Muslims or Pakistan.

Recently, Swara posted a tweet on her social media account in which she has lend her apologies to the Muslim minority in India on the offensive treatment they are facing at various levels during the elections going on in the country.

In her tweet Swara said:

“I want to apologies to the Muslims of India & the non-Savarna castes of India & the Muslims of India again for the ceaseless offensive BULLSHIT & bigotry they have to listen to about themselves this election season. This is ur country, don’t be silenced CALL THIS SHIT OUT."

The 31-year-old actress further continued:

“And as a woman.. What can I say.. we deal with the bullshit daily.. so... !!!!"

While netizens have mixed responses over Swara’s statement, some responded positively and some of them showed critical gesture on the actress' post.