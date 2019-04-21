close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

PM wants Pakistan to play attacking cricket at World Cup
Read More

Amir should be given a chance in the World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealing his stance on Pakistan's squad for ICC World Cup 2019...

Read More

Yasir Shah named for England series as Shadab replacement

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

LAHORE: Yasir Shah has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England, which will be played from 5-19 May.

Yasir has taken 23 wickets in 24 ODIs, while on his last tour to England in 2016, he finished with 19 wickets in four Tests.

Related Stories

Yasir, who was part of the 23 probables, will travel with the side to England on 23 April. Pakistan, like any other participating side, have the flexibility to make changes to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 squad until 23 May without ICC permission.

Series schedule:

27 April – v Kent (50-over practice match) (d)

29 April – v Northamptonshire (50-over match) (d)

1 May – v Leicestershire (T20 match) (d/n)

5 May – v England (only T20I), Cardiff (d)

8 May – 1st ODI v England, The Oval (d/n)

11 May – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire (d)

14 May – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol (d/n)

17 May – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge (d/n)

19 May – 5th ODI v England, Leeds (d)

Latest News

More From Sports