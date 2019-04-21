Yasir Shah named for England series as Shadab replacement

LAHORE: Yasir Shah has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England, which will be played from 5-19 May.

Yasir has taken 23 wickets in 24 ODIs, while on his last tour to England in 2016, he finished with 19 wickets in four Tests.

Yasir, who was part of the 23 probables, will travel with the side to England on 23 April. Pakistan, like any other participating side, have the flexibility to make changes to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 squad until 23 May without ICC permission.



Series schedule:

27 April – v Kent (50-over practice match) (d)

29 April – v Northamptonshire (50-over match) (d)

1 May – v Leicestershire (T20 match) (d/n)

5 May – v England (only T20I), Cardiff (d)

8 May – 1st ODI v England, The Oval (d/n)

11 May – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire (d)

14 May – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol (d/n)

17 May – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge (d/n)

19 May – 5th ODI v England, Leeds (d)