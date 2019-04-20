Amir should be given a chance in the World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealing his stance on Pakistan's squad for ICC World Cup 2019 said that he immensely feels fast bowler Mohammad Amir should be included in the distinguished cricket team.



Sharing his views in a video message posted Saturday, Akhtar said:

"I think Amir's inclusion in the Pakistani team for the England series is a great decision."

"However," he adds, "I think Amir is indebted to the country. The way Pakistan has exerted so many efforts financially, morally and emotionally in order to bring him back in the team, Amir has a lot to give back to the nation."

The veteran player further goes on to state, "Amir should think of delivering his performance accordingly and putting his capabilities and potential to the best of use."

"But if he is not included in the World Cup squad, it is going to be a very sad scenario as I believe he should be given a chance," he concludes.