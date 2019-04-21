close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
April 21, 2019
Rameez terms Imran's meeting with World Cup team 'inspirational'

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

LAHORE: Spinner Shadab Khan, who was termed by PM Imran Khan as Pakistan’s trump card for the England tour, has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England due to health issues.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Sunday said blood reports of the cricketer were not satisfactory and that the player has been excluded from the squad selected for the five-match ODI series.

The doctors are hopeful that he will be fit for the World Cup, he said.

A PCB statement said that tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for, at least, four weeks.

The series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from 5 to 19 May.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will now set-up Shadab’s appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against the Windies on 31 May at Trent Bridge, the statement further said.

Yasir Shah has been included in the team in place   of Shadab Khan.

The selectors have already included Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players to the 15-player World Cup squad.

Pakistan, like any other participating side, has the flexibility to make changes to their World Cup squad until 23 May.

